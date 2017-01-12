Scala/Java Developer



FinTech Startup in Silicon Valley



Competitive Base Potential Equity







Key Skills & Qualifications: Scala, Java, Ruby, B2C, API, Server Engineer, Infrastructure Development



My client is a Fintech start-up based out of Silicon Valley, CA looking for a server engineer to help build out their back end infrastructure that will ultimately result in the creation of a high volume transactional system using both blockchain and bitcoin technologies. After continued success and having just received multi-millions in funding in their Series A my client is looking to bring on top talent. You will be part of a creative and innovative team that thrives on executing ideas quickly while also having the ability to work independently with minimal oversight. They are working on highly transformative technology and are looking to bring on developers that are both passionate and driven, to be able to thrive in this fast-paced start-up environment. The successful candidate will carry a level of proficiency with Scala (or have exceptional Java skills), Ruby being a plus.



Key Responsibilities for Scala/Java Infrastructure Developer:



Strong technical skills in a variety of coding languages

Have a collaborative team player attitude

Quick thinker with the ability to work independently having minimal oversight

Intrigued by technology and self-driven to explore new technology in order to find the most optimal solution possible

Key Skills & Qualifications:



Strong proficiency and 3 years recent experience in Scala or Java with preferable knowledge in Ruby

Verbal and written communication

Organizational skills with strong attention to details

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or related fields (relevant experience will be considered)

Willing to participate in the exciting fast-paced start-up environment

B2C environment or financial systems is a plus!



This Fintech start up is working on highly transformative technology that will revolutionize the way we use digital cash.. Considering you will be joining a small team there is fantastic exposure to key decision makers within the business and so the impact of your work will be known. My client is offering a competitive base and potential equity for the right candidate. If you are interested in exploring further then please do send us your resume to apply.a33ho1g9ifk@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call 646-759-5602.