The Manager of Middleware Operations oversees all middleware infrastructure, software and resources reporting to the Director of Platform Services. You will be working for one of the largest mutual life insurance companies in the United States. This person will be responsible for managing the organization that takes the lead on all operational issues affecting middleware services utilized throughout the enterprise and maintains are liable operation that ensures critical business service levels are continuously met and exceeded. A key part of the role will be service level management, apacity monitoring, staff development, and continuous process improvement. From a technical background, you will need Strong hands on technical experience with Windows, UNIX/Linux, networking and major middleware technologies (e.g. WebSphere, Tibco, MQ).



10 to 15 years of professional experience with depth of IT experience that

includes large enterprise infrastructure and middleware platform services and

teams

Technical experience with Windows, UNIX/Linux, networking and major middleware technologies (e.g. WebSphere, Tibco, MQ)

(e.g. WebSphere, Tibco, MQ) Experience around technologies such as Apigee, Vitria, JBoss a plus

Understand cloud computing delivery models (IAAS, PAAS, and SAAS) and deployment models related to Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud service

Web services technologies such as: Apache, IIS, JBoss, Tomcat, .NET, PHP

Enterprise Messaging and Queuing technologies: IBM MQ, Rabbit MQ

Understand DevOps concepts