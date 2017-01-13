A global, top performing invest bank is looking to expand out their wholesale credit risk team across their Baltimore location.One of the top performing investment banks in the world is expanding their wholesale credit risk team to their Delaware office.

Due to continued success country-wide, they are currently looking for two individuals to join as Vice President of Wholesale Credit Risk (RWA). It is imperative that these individuals are determined, ambitious, intelligent and innovative professionals who will take the reins and hit the ground running in one of the most successful and innovative groups within the organization. This team will be growing rapidly and this opportunity will provide immense capacity for growth and leadership.



Responsibilities:

-Oversee monthly and quarterly Basel RWA calculations

-Manage a team domestically and internationally

-Perform quantitative impact studies for regulatory agencies



Qualifications:

-5 years of regulatory reporting experience, especially with Basel

-General understanding of model development concepts

-Management experience (projects or people)

-innovative mindset

-RWA knowledge

-Ability to take initiative



If interested, please apply directly to the Selby Jennings website.



