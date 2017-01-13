Account Manager
Location United States,
Remuneration $100 - $150 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 13th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)
Phone 6467594560
Email click here
Seeking an Account Manager for a financial services firm that
provides data, pricing, and analytics for the financial
services's market. My client is a leading firm that has been
around for over twenty years. The culture is fun, challenging,
and has a very hands on approach to training. Looking for a
candidate that is highly driven, understands financial services,
and has been in a client facing role beforehand. In this role you
will be reporting directly to the senior management team and the
VP of Sales. This is an amazing opportunity to work with C-level
executives and learn from some of the best sales people out
there!
Responsibilities:
- Developing new relationships within the financial services sector
- Meeting with C-level clients; making sure the clients are happy/account management
- Managing existing accounts, upselling the accounts
- Working by side the sales team to progress the firm
Requirements:
- Must be in a client facing role/account management role for 3-5 years
- Been in financial services/financial technology for at least 2-6 years
- Strong understanding of financial services
- Ability to work with senior level management
If you are interested, please apply in directly below with your CV! The process is moving quickly.