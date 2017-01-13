IT Support Analyst - Elite Hedge Fund - NYC



Salary: $70,000 - $100,000 plus bonus







My client is a leading hedge fund company based in New York City; and through continued expansion they are looking for an IT Support Analyst to join their rapidly growing team. Their small, integrated technology team is looking for a young, bright technologist to work side-by-side with some of the industries top engineers to support the needs of the business users.



My client is extremely flat structured and the role will mean you will get extensive interaction with all areas of the business. As well as this, it means you can go in and prove yourself from day one- leading to faster career growth and large earning potentials.



Main responsibilities



Maintain Desktop Environment

Provide Application Support for Traders

Monitor network performance

Scripting for automation purposes

Work after hours/weekends when needed





Skills Preferred



Knowledge of LAN, WAN, routing protocols

1 - 3 years experience

Trade support experience preferred

Building, configuring, and deploying Windows workstations

Experience in virtualized environments

Scripting skills (Perl, Python, Bash, Shell, etc.)

Minimum Bachelors degree (Masters preferred) in Computer Science or relevant field from an accredited school





My client pays VERY competitively and offers outstanding benefits. If you are interested in exploring this opportunity further then please send your resume to apply.a33ho1g9lka@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or contact us at 646-759-5602.



