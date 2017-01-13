IT Support Analyst - Elite Hedge Fund - NYC
Location United States,
Remuneration $70000 - $100000 per annum, Benefits: Bonus and Benefits
Employment type perm
Updated 13th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Joseph Kotlowski (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
Email click here
Salary: $70,000 - $100,000 plus bonus
My client is a leading hedge fund company based in New York City; and through continued expansion they are looking for an IT Support Analyst to join their rapidly growing team. Their small, integrated technology team is looking for a young, bright technologist to work side-by-side with some of the industries top engineers to support the needs of the business users.
My client is extremely flat structured and the role will mean you will get extensive interaction with all areas of the business. As well as this, it means you can go in and prove yourself from day one- leading to faster career growth and large earning potentials.
Main responsibilities
- Maintain Desktop Environment
- Provide Application Support for Traders
- Monitor network performance
- Scripting for automation purposes
- Work after hours/weekends when needed
Skills Preferred
- Knowledge of LAN, WAN, routing protocols
- 1 - 3 years experience
- Trade support experience preferred
- Building, configuring, and deploying Windows workstations
- Experience in virtualized environments
- Scripting skills (Perl, Python, Bash, Shell, etc.)
- Minimum Bachelors degree (Masters preferred) in Computer Science or relevant field from an accredited school
My client pays VERY competitively and offers outstanding benefits. If you are interested in exploring this opportunity further then please send your resume to apply.a33ho1g9lka@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or contact us at 646-759-5602.