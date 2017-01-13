The team:

The Engineering Technical Content Development team partners with our developer community to author the technical content that our 4,500 engineers use to understand our development platforms and frameworks. This encompasses a wide range of topics, including the architectural and conceptual foundation of platforms and frameworks, as well as code examples, tutorials, API documentation and operational guides. You will work directly with developers to understand content needs and gather the required information. You will be working with teams that value speed, efficiency, innovation and accuracy as much as our clients do. You're a software developer who has exceptional written, verbal and presentation skills. You're interested in using your technical authoring and software development knowledge to create content for our engineering community.



We'll trust you to:



-Develop content requirements and manage all phases of authoring and publishing content



-Use the full set of our proprietary publishing tools



-Suggest new ways to improve our content and innovate solutions according to developer requirements



-Ensure content is kept up to date





You need to have:

-5 years of professional experience authoring highly technical content



-Hands-on experience developing software in C , Java, .Net, Python or a similar language



-A desire and willingness to be challenged and learn new technologies



-Ability to create code examples that illustrate key implementation concepts



-Strong HTML, CSS and JavaScript skills



-A Bachelor's degree in a technical discipline





We'd love to see:

-Professional experience working with tech companies



-Development experience with one or more application frameworks



Apply Now to secure a position at an industry leading Financial Technology firm!



