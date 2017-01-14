Head of Algo Execution



An exiting opportunity to join a rapidly growing 10 billion dollar asset manager exists for an experienced quantitative researcher with scientific research and algorithmic experience. The ideal candidate will have 5 years of experience developing execution algorithms and working on implementing strategies in JAVA. This organization is looking for the type of person that will grow organically with the company. The environment is akin to a tech startup, with a flat organizational structure. This person can come from the sell side or buyside. In the role this person will oversee all algo execution trading across asset classes.



Responsibilities:



Analyze innovative execution trading strategies using object oriented programming languages

Researching various types of market and their microstructures to come up with best execution strategies alongside senior portfolio management team

Extensive mathematical modeling, empiracle research, and market microstructure analysis, primarily in the equity markets

Enhance and optimize trading and analytical tools



Requirements:



5 years of experience working on an algo trading team

Strong programming knowledge in JAVA

PHD in a computational field (Math, Statistics, Quantitative Finance, Engineering, Physics, ect)

Good communication and interpersonal skills







