Head of Algorithmic Execution Trading
Location United States,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 14th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Not disclosed
Email click here
An exiting opportunity to join a rapidly growing 10 billion dollar asset manager exists for an experienced quantitative researcher with scientific research and algorithmic experience. The ideal candidate will have 5 years of experience developing execution algorithms and working on implementing strategies in JAVA. This organization is looking for the type of person that will grow organically with the company. The environment is akin to a tech startup, with a flat organizational structure. This person can come from the sell side or buyside. In the role this person will oversee all algo execution trading across asset classes.
Responsibilities:
- Analyze innovative execution trading strategies using object oriented programming languages
- Researching various types of market and their microstructures to come up with best execution strategies alongside senior portfolio management team
- Extensive mathematical modeling, empiracle research, and market microstructure analysis, primarily in the equity markets
- Enhance and optimize trading and analytical tools
Requirements:
- 5 years of experience working on an algo trading team
- Strong programming knowledge in JAVA
- PHD in a computational field (Math, Statistics, Quantitative Finance, Engineering, Physics, ect)
- Good communication and interpersonal skills