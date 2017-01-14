High-Frequency Execution Trader - Proprietary Trading Firm



A leading proprietary trading firm with its US headquarters in Chicago, IL is looking to add a junior level trader to its operation. This is an ideal role for a candidate with AT LEAST one year of experience working for a major investment bank of financial services firm looking to make a career change. The firm offers exceptional benefits, competitive pay, and an excellent work-life balance.



PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU MEET THE BELOW REQUIREMENTS:



Bachelors degree in mathematics, business, economics, or a related financial field from a top university.

1-3 years of experience in investment banking, trading, or another front office financial services position.

Ability building and maintaining strong professional relationships.

Strong interpersonal communication skills.

Strong mathematical and/or quantitative background

Computer programming skills would be ideal