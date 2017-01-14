The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Quantitative Researcher - Machine Learning

My client is a $10bn hedge fund in New York City. They are world renowned with multiple global locations. In the midst of declining hedge fund investment, my client has been experiencing tremendous returns and is looking to stay ahead of the curve by adding multiple experienced quantitative researchers with extensive machine learning backgrounds.

Job Responsibilities:

  • Collaborate with senior portfolio managers, quant traders, and researchers
  • Improve existing models with new self-learning algorithms, alternative feature transformations, feature selection techniques, improved evaluation metrics, and increased model diversity
  • Develop new trading models using machine learning algorithms to focus on self-improvement and decision making in automated trading (decision trees neural networks, basis expansions)
  • Optimize existing strategies utilizing newly developed models

Requirements:

  • 5 years of experience with machine learning/self-learning techniques and algorithms either with a buy-side organization, within a ML group at a top tech firm, or postdoc research with a renowned machine learning academic
  • Experience working with and managing large data sets
  • Exceptional programming skills in C , Python, and JAVA
  • Ability to work with and within a team
  • PHD in a computational field is an absolute must (physics, mathematics, econometrics, computer science, etc), candidates without a PHD will be disregarded entirely

