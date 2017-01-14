Application Developer





A Hedge Fund in New York City is looking to bring on an Application Developer to their team. This role will be reporting directly to the Senior Application Developer. This Hedge Fund is one of the largest Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). In this role, you will be required to improve enhancements, maintenance, and support of applications both internally developed and vendor-provided. The right candidate will work with Portfolio Management, Trading, Risk, Accounting, Business Operations, and the rest of the application development team to gather and analyze requirements and assist with the design, development and support of analytics and trading application. You will be working in a C# focused environment. This is a tremendous opportunity for a recent grad or someone with a strong C# background.



Qualifications



Bachelor's degree (Masters preferred) in Computer Science, Engineering, Information Systems or a related field or the equivalent work experience.

0 to 2 years of hands-on experience as application developer

0 to 2 years of experience in financial services industry preferred

0 to 2 years of hands-on development experience in C#

0 to 2 years of hands-on experience with database development, specifically MS SQL server

Hands-on experience in GUI development preferably in WPF, WinForms, or ASP.NET