C++ Software Developer

Location United States,

Remuneration $80000 - $130000 per annum

Employment type perm

Updated 14th Jan 2017

A Leading Software Provider in New York City is looking to bring on a C Software Developer to their team. This Software Provider focuses primarily with trading, investment and information solutions for the world's financial community. They serve both buy-side and sell-side global institutions and investment banks to boutique brokers and niche hedge funds with multi-asset trading and investment infrastructure. A strong background as a pure hands on C Developer is vital for this role. You will be working on the Unix and Linux platform with some of the top developers. This is an exceptional opportunity for a recent graduate to perfect their skills.

Responsibilities

  • Engineer and maintain software components
  • Write and/or critique design documents
  • Effectively plan and execute reasonable time lines for innovative software development projects
  • Define and assist with software test plans


Requirements

  • Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science, Masters preferred
  • Strong C programming skills required
  • Knowledge of Java and C#
  • Knowledge of UNIX-based Operating Systems
  • Outstanding analytical & problem solving skills

