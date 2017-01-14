Hedge Fund C /Python Developer



The successful C /Python candidate will be working alongside the various trading teams and collaborating with a small, tight-knit and technically gifted group in order to solve highly complex problems in relation to performance, latency, and optimization.



The hands on C /Python developer that they bring on board will have a direct line of contact to senior level executives creating an ideal environment to make noticeable and tangible contributions. They are very interested in seeing candidates who have a certain level of hardware knowledge and a keen interest in joining an elite Hedge Fund.



-Strong C and/or python skills

-Previous knowledge of data structures and standard algorithms

-Ability to improve performance and scalability of analytics algorithms

-Knowledge of pricing models

-Development using multi-threading, GPU, MPI, grid

-Strong software design/implementation skills

-Degree in Math, Computer Science, Physics or Engineering is preferred

-Strong communication skills

-Ability to work in a group, team player









