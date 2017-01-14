Director Level Encompass System Administrator





A Tier 1 Investment Bank in the New York City area are looking to bring on an Encompass System Administrator. They are looking to expand their Mortgage platform team and the right candidate would play a key role amongst the team. The right candidate will have a strong background working with Ellie Mae Encompass. In this role, you will be helping to implement Ellie Mae Encompass onto their Mortgage Platform System. This is a tremendous opportunity to have a Direct Level title at a Tier 1 Investment Bank in the New York City area.



Qualifications



At least 10 years in a LOS system administrator or Encompass System Admin role

Expertise experience with Ellie Mae Encompass

Experience building and enhancing mortgage technology from end to end

Experience implementing Encompass onto a Mortgage platform system

Knowledge of mortgage industry guidelines/regulations

Maintain a strong understanding of current mortgage compliance and regulatory requirements as they apply to the LOS