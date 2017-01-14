Director Level Encompass System Administrator
Location United States,
Remuneration $160000 - $210000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 14th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Nicholas Lagudi (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5602
Email click here
Director Level Encompass System Administrator
A Tier 1 Investment Bank in the New York City area are looking to bring on an Encompass System Administrator. They are looking to expand their Mortgage platform team and the right candidate would play a key role amongst the team. The right candidate will have a strong background working with Ellie Mae Encompass. In this role, you will be helping to implement Ellie Mae Encompass onto their Mortgage Platform System. This is a tremendous opportunity to have a Direct Level title at a Tier 1 Investment Bank in the New York City area.
Qualifications
- At least 10 years in a LOS system administrator or Encompass System Admin role
- Expertise experience with Ellie Mae Encompass
- Experience building and enhancing mortgage technology from end to end
- Experience implementing Encompass onto a Mortgage platform system
- Knowledge of mortgage industry guidelines/regulations
- Maintain a strong understanding of current mortgage compliance and regulatory requirements as they apply to the LOS