Data Analyst



My Client is looking to bring on a Data Analyst to their Data Management team. As a Data Analyst, you will leverage analytic and technical skills to innovate, build, and maintain well-managed data solutions. Also act as key data lead to leverage versatile technical capabilities to drive the development, evolution, and implementation of data products. Having a background working with scripting languages such as Python, Perl, JavaScript, R, SAS, Tableau, and Shell will be ideal.



Responsibilities

• Innovation, Data Management and Business Intelligence

• Explore industry trends, tools, and techniques in Open Source/Big Data/Digital domain

• Develop prototypes and run experimentation for business intelligence tools, solutions, and techniques

• Implement solutions and processes for management and governance across data quality metrics, metadata, lineage, data access rights and business definitions]



Requirements

• At least 4 years experience and preferred Master's Degree in a Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics discipline

• Experience in at least one scripting language, in querying, analyzing and working with data languages and platforms

• Experience working BI reporting tools (i.e. Tableau and Business Objects) and having worked with process management and improvement methodologies - Lean, Six Sigma, etc.

• Able to work with Data Governance and Data Quality Management concepts and practices within the financial services industry

• Agile development methodologies



