An exciting opportunity for a skilled DB2 Database Architect has become available to join a global investment bank based in Manhattan, NY!





The role



This is a hands-on Database Architect position, supporting trading desks and working on existing data flows in order to renovate and enhance functionality. Within this role you will be working with the following finance products; OTC derivatives (IR, FX, Credit, Equity and Commodities), listed derivatives, repos and stock loans however previous finance experience is not a required.



Key technologies utilized in this role are DB2/UDB Database Architecture.



Required skills



7 years in relational database experience such as DB2 (Sybase is a Plus)

5 Years of experience with logical and physical data modeling, database design using Erwin/Power Designer.

5 years of experience in database performance turning, query analysis and optimization.

3 years Perl, Python and/or Unix Shell scripting

Excellent communication skills and experience

Project lead experience involving both local and offshore development teams strongly desired



Finance knowledge is NOT required





To apply online please click the 'Apply Now' button. For a confidential discussion about this role please contact Anthony on 646-789-4534