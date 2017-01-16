DB2 - Database Architect (Long term contract/NYC)
Location United States,
Remuneration Open to C2C (Corp to Corp), LLC, and W2
Employment type contract
Updated 16th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Anthony Singh (NY)
Phone +1 646 789 4534
Email click here
An exciting opportunity for a skilled DB2 Database Architect has
become available to join a global investment bank based in
Manhattan, NY!
The role
This is a hands-on Database Architect position, supporting trading desks and working on existing data flows in order to renovate and enhance functionality. Within this role you will be working with the following finance products; OTC derivatives (IR, FX, Credit, Equity and Commodities), listed derivatives, repos and stock loans however previous finance experience is not a required.
Key technologies utilized in this role are DB2/UDB Database Architecture.
Required skills
- 7 years in relational database experience such as DB2 (Sybase is a Plus)
- 5 Years of experience with logical and physical data modeling, database design using Erwin/Power Designer.
- 5 years of experience in database performance turning, query analysis and optimization.
- 3 years Perl, Python and/or Unix Shell scripting
- Excellent communication skills and experience
- Project lead experience involving both local and offshore development teams strongly desired
Finance knowledge is NOT required
To apply online please click the 'Apply Now' button. For a confidential discussion about this role please contact Anthony on 646-789-4534