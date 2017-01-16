For one of my clients based in Zurich, I am actively looking for a Java/ Web Developer.



The successful candidate must have backend and front end experience with at least 5 years of Java experience.



Backend: Java EE and or Spring, XML, JSON/REST, Hibernate, JUnit

Frontend: HTML5, JavaScript

Build: Maven, knowledge in Webpack,



Only English required

ONLY SWISS CANDIDATES or VALID SWISS PERMIT can apply to this position



Lucie.perez at selbyjennings.ch