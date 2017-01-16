The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Java/ Web Developer

Location Switzerland,

Remuneration Competitive

Employment type perm

Updated 16th Jan 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Lucie Perez

Phone 020 3758 8900

Email click here

For one of my clients based in Zurich, I am actively looking for a Java/ Web Developer.

The successful candidate must have backend and front end experience with at least 5 years of Java experience.

Backend: Java EE and or Spring, XML, JSON/REST, Hibernate, JUnit
Frontend: HTML5, JavaScript
Build: Maven, knowledge in Webpack,

Only English required
ONLY SWISS CANDIDATES or VALID SWISS PERMIT can apply to this position

Lucie.perez at selbyjennings.ch

