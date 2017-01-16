Java/ Web Developer
Location Switzerland,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 16th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Lucie Perez
Phone 020 3758 8900
Email click here
For one of my clients based in Zurich, I am actively looking for
a Java/ Web Developer.
The successful candidate must have backend and front end experience with at least 5 years of Java experience.
Backend: Java EE and or Spring, XML, JSON/REST, Hibernate, JUnit
Frontend: HTML5, JavaScript
Build: Maven, knowledge in Webpack,
Only English required
ONLY SWISS CANDIDATES or VALID SWISS PERMIT can apply to this position
Lucie.perez at selbyjennings.ch