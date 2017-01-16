Director of E-Commerce Sales
Our client is a leading global financial institution. They aspire
to be the leading institution for their clients and have a
client-focused strategy that creates value for all their
stakeholders. They are looking for someone that can come in and
sell their products to e-commerce clients with large cross-border
payment exposure. They will report to the Head of Sales.
Responsibilities:
- Support in the development of their business strategies and plans to deliver on its mandate, goals and objectives
- Identify and develop new client relationships both domestically and globally with a focus on B2B sales
- Implement rigorous processes for onboarding new clients with a focus on directing resources towards opportunities with the highest revenue potential
- Maintain and keep current all client information databases, initiate calls and meetings to introduce product specialists and liaise with technology implementation team to meet specific client requirements and timelines
- Acquire robust competitive intelligence through ongoing research and through establishing client centric feedback loops in order to maintain strong awareness of trends, competitive solutions, client needs and regulatory considerations
- Often required to work beyond normal business hours and under tight deadlines
- Extensive travel/time away from the office is required
Qualification:
- MBA, CFA or equivalent professional degree preferred
- Undergraduate University degree in Economics, Finance, Commerce, Accounting and/or Computer Science
- Relevant sales experience in FinTech eCommerce and/or Software as a Service (SaaS)
- Existing relationships within the eCommerce segment, specifically with clients that have large cross-border FX exposures (incoming receipts / outgoing disbursements)
- Knowledge of technology and processes as they relate to foreign exchange and payments
- Understanding and awareness of FinTech industry and disruptive technologies revolutionizing traditional banking products and services with a focus on foreign exchange and payments
- Exceptional organizational skills and attention to detail is required