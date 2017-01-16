Inside Sales Manager
Our client is one of the top leading and fastest growing SaaS
companies in the world with offices in eight global locations.
They are looking for a pure sales hunter who can help manage and
train a team to join their New York Offices.
Key Responsibilities:
- Develop, coach and manage a group of Account Executives to achieve monthly quota goals
- Prepare and execute on monthly, quarterly and annual quota plans
- Track and report on key metrics for customer success
- Qualify opportunities and develop a strong pipeline
- Accurately forecast sales activity in Salesforce.com
- Ability and desire to learn and implement an existing sales process, which has delivered over 1,800 clients in five years
Requirements:
· Bachelor's Degree
· Proven track record of hiring and developing a team of Account Executives
· Must have 2 years of experience selling Software (SaaS strongly preferred)
· Proven success hitting and over-achievement if a team and individual quota
· Track record of over-achieving quota (top 10% of team/org)
· Well versed in Salesforce.com or managing sales cycle through a CRM
· Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage time effectively
· Must be hard working, have track record of success, and demonstrated drive for achievement