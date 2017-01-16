The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Our client is one of the top leading and fastest growing SaaS companies in the world with offices in eight global locations. They are looking for a pure sales hunter who can help manage and train a team to join their New York Offices.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Develop, coach and manage a group of Account Executives to achieve monthly quota goals
  • Prepare and execute on monthly, quarterly and annual quota plans
  • Track and report on key metrics for customer success
  • Qualify opportunities and develop a strong pipeline
  • Accurately forecast sales activity in Salesforce.com
  • Ability and desire to learn and implement an existing sales process, which has delivered over 1,800 clients in five years


Requirements:
· Bachelor's Degree
· Proven track record of hiring and developing a team of Account Executives
· Must have 2 years of experience selling Software (SaaS strongly preferred)
· Proven success hitting and over-achievement if a team and individual quota
· Track record of over-achieving quota (top 10% of team/org)
· Well versed in Salesforce.com or managing sales cycle through a CRM
· Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage time effectively
· Must be hard working, have track record of success, and demonstrated drive for achievement

