Regional Head of Sales - Subscription Research

Location United States,

Remuneration $125 - $175 per annum, Benefits: 250-300 OTE

Employment type perm

Updated 16th Jan 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Ahmed Kamal (NY)

Phone (646) 759-5602

Email click here

Regional Heads of Sales - Fixed Income Research and Data

A leading provider of data, research and news is seeking a new regional head of sales as part of an expansion into the fixed income markets. They are seeking a hands-on leader to manage an existing team and contribute to overall revenue. Deep domain knowledge of HY/ Distressed Debt and IG fixed income products is a must. There is a preference for someone who has sold data, research or subscription based technology & data products.


Key Responsibilities/Accountabilities

  • Ensure the Regional team hits the relevant targets.
  • To build, train, coach and retain the sales team to hit individual and group targets
  • To report on monthly and forecast sales numbers
  • To ensure team has a mix of new business and relationship management focused sales people
  • Support and promote Fixed Income Group rebranding efforts - specific focus on HY / distressed debt research and fixed income groups
  • Accountable for an individual book of renewal business of maximum $3.5m
  • Motivate sales teams and create an environment of excellence
  • Ability to set territories in a fair and equitable manner and agreed with Head of Fixed Income Sales, Americas


Key Skills & Knowledge

  • Exceptional knowledge of Fixed Income markets
  • Expert domain knowledge of fixed income financial institutions and their constituents
  • Successful track record in sales / account management
  • Proven track record in new business development and relationship management upscaling
  • Suited for someone that has worked in the FinTech space previously

