Regional Heads of Sales - Fixed Income Research and Data



A leading provider of data, research and news is seeking a new regional head of sales as part of an expansion into the fixed income markets. They are seeking a hands-on leader to manage an existing team and contribute to overall revenue. Deep domain knowledge of HY/ Distressed Debt and IG fixed income products is a must. There is a preference for someone who has sold data, research or subscription based technology & data products.





Key Responsibilities/Accountabilities

Ensure the Regional team hits the relevant targets.

To build, train, coach and retain the sales team to hit individual and group targets

To report on monthly and forecast sales numbers

To ensure team has a mix of new business and relationship management focused sales people

Support and promote Fixed Income Group rebranding efforts - specific focus on HY / distressed debt research and fixed income groups

Accountable for an individual book of renewal business of maximum $3.5m

Motivate sales teams and create an environment of excellence

Ability to set territories in a fair and equitable manner and agreed with Head of Fixed Income Sales, Americas



Key Skills & Knowledge

