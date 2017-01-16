The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

Our client is looking for someone to help with their digital marketing and e-commerce website. They are looking for someone who can come in and determine shopping conversion and predict what consumers will buy next. The successful candidate will create e-commerce marketing strategies for optimizing direct and indirect revenue; increasing new customer acquisition and will work cross functionally with Operations, Product, Finance, and Sales teams.

Responsibilities:
1. Lead acquisition
2. eCommerce site
3. Retention (CRM)
4. Analytics

  • Manage ad agencies responsible for lead acquisition
  • Drive optimization through analytics and testing of tactics, creative, CTA
  • Work with agencies to develop revenue forecast
  • Run weekly meetings
  • Create multi-channel campaigns for lead acquisition

Qualifications:
At least 5 years of work experience and knowledge of lead acquisition, web and retention best practices.
Knowledge of SHopify a plus



