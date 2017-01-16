Senior Manager of E-commerce and Digital Marketing
Our client is looking for someone to help with their digital
marketing and e-commerce website. They are looking for someone
who can come in and determine shopping conversion and predict
what consumers will buy next. The successful candidate will
create e-commerce marketing strategies for optimizing direct and
indirect revenue; increasing new customer acquisition and will
work cross functionally with Operations, Product, Finance, and
Sales teams.
Responsibilities:
1. Lead acquisition
2. eCommerce site
3. Retention (CRM)
4. Analytics
- Manage ad agencies responsible for lead acquisition
- Drive optimization through analytics and testing of tactics, creative, CTA
- Work with agencies to develop revenue forecast
- Run weekly meetings
- Create multi-channel campaigns for lead acquisition
Qualifications:
At least 5 years of work experience and knowledge of lead acquisition, web and retention best practices.
Knowledge of SHopify a plus