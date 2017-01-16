Global Head of Account Management
Location United States,
Remuneration $150000 - $175000 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 16th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Ahmed Kamal (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5602
Email click here
Our client is looking for an account manager to head their New
York teamMust be able to have broad knowledge in the financial
market and manage complex relationships within the space with
C-level executives.
Responsibilities:
- Grow and maintain a large revenue stream
- Exceed sales quotas through managing the sales cycle with existing clients
- Manage the sales pipeline as well as move a large number of transactions through the pipeline
Qualifications:
- Bachelors degree
- 5-7 years experience in sales and account management
- Proven track record of success with quota
- Experience working with buy-side clients
- Relationship with accounts in the midwest is preferred
Interview process is moving quickly. Apply now if you are interested!