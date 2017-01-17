I am currently recruiting for an LATAM FX Options trader that has a strong background with making markets on a flow trading desk. The ideal candidate will have 3-5 years of experience and on a trading desk. A market making background is not required but a trading background is.



My client is a top U.S investment bank and is looking for someone to join their team and hit the ground running. This is a role and you will be working with a variety of LATAM countries - having a background with Mexico and Brazil is highly preferred. This position provides for a great opportunity to take strides in your career and really further your understanding of the FX space space. They truly hire some of the most qualified candidates on the street and offer a competitive base and bonus structure.



Required Skills



Strong background trading LATAM FX Options products.

Strong analytical & technical background.

You have a good work ethic, willingness to learn an drive to become a trader.

You work well in a collaborative environment.