A unique and world leading software company in the telecommunications industry, specialising in speech & text recognition, are expanding their business in the UK & Ireland, and looking to hire a Senior Sales professional to head the region.

This person will take the main responsibility for expanding the client base in UK & Ireland through building relationships with banks, insurance companies, corporates, and call-centred businesses.

Candidates must have experience within the communications indistry specialising in speech analytics, voice recognition or voice biometric technologies, and have sold to the UK markets on a B2B basis.

Responsibilities:

  • Undertake competitor and market research and analyse findings to assist with new product development.
  • Take part in meetings with the software development team to discuss features and areas for improvement.
  • Build new and develop relationship with prospective clients through calls and meetings with the aim to develop new business and client base.
  • Attend and lead sales pitches and product demonstrations with prospective clients.
  • Maintain an up to date CRM system.
  • Act as a relationship manager and main point of contact for existing clients to address queries and requests.
  • Represent the firm at trade exhibitions and events.
  • Advise on upcoming products, promotions and new developments.
  • Long term prospects will be to build a strong team in UK & Ireland.

Skills / Experience:

  • IT, software or telecommunication sales experience is mandatory.
  • Previous experience selling into banks and financial institutions beneficial.
  • Ability to work independently and willing to work in a results orientated role.

If you would like more details, please contact Ms. Alice Corp - alice.corp[@]selbyjennings.ch. 41 (0) 44 542 1260.

