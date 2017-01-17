Head of Sales - UK & Ireland
United Kingdom
A unique and world leading software company in the
telecommunications industry, specialising in speech & text
recognition, are expanding their business in the UK &
Ireland, and looking to hire a Senior Sales professional to head
the region.
This person will take the main responsibility for expanding the client base in UK & Ireland through building relationships with banks, insurance companies, corporates, and call-centred businesses.
Candidates must have experience within the communications indistry specialising in speech analytics, voice recognition or voice biometric technologies, and have sold to the UK markets on a B2B basis.
Responsibilities:
- Undertake competitor and market research and analyse findings to assist with new product development.
- Take part in meetings with the software development team to discuss features and areas for improvement.
- Build new and develop relationship with prospective clients through calls and meetings with the aim to develop new business and client base.
- Attend and lead sales pitches and product demonstrations with prospective clients.
- Maintain an up to date CRM system.
- Act as a relationship manager and main point of contact for existing clients to address queries and requests.
- Represent the firm at trade exhibitions and events.
- Advise on upcoming products, promotions and new developments.
- Long term prospects will be to build a strong team in UK & Ireland.
Skills / Experience:
- IT, software or telecommunication sales experience is mandatory.
- Previous experience selling into banks and financial institutions beneficial.
- Ability to work independently and willing to work in a results orientated role.
