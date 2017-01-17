A unique and world leading software company in the telecommunications industry, specialising in speech & text recognition, are expanding their business in the UK & Ireland, and looking to hire a Senior Sales professional to head the region.



This person will take the main responsibility for expanding the client base in UK & Ireland through building relationships with banks, insurance companies, corporates, and call-centred businesses.



Candidates must have experience within the communications indistry specialising in speech analytics, voice recognition or voice biometric technologies, and have sold to the UK markets on a B2B basis.



Responsibilities:



Undertake competitor and market research and analyse findings to assist with new product development.

Take part in meetings with the software development team to discuss features and areas for improvement.

Build new and develop relationship with prospective clients through calls and meetings with the aim to develop new business and client base.

Attend and lead sales pitches and product demonstrations with prospective clients.

Maintain an up to date CRM system.

Act as a relationship manager and main point of contact for existing clients to address queries and requests.

Represent the firm at trade exhibitions and events.

Advise on upcoming products, promotions and new developments.

Long term prospects will be to build a strong team in UK & Ireland.

Skills / Experience:



IT, software or telecommunication sales experience is mandatory.

Previous experience selling into banks and financial institutions beneficial.

Ability to work independently and willing to work in a results orientated role.

If you would like more details, please contact Ms. Alice Corp - alice.corp[@]selbyjennings.ch. 41 (0) 44 542 1260.



