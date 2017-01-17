Urgent Contract: Data Analyst/Data Analytics - AML BSA



Chicago, IL



My client is a leader in their specialist field within Financial Services. Their success in the industry has led to a newly created requirement for a contractor with experience in Data Analytics for AML-BSA Compliance. The main responsibility of the candidate will be to work with external datasets received, and to homogenize them with existing datasets and information, also data manipulation and matching of fields from various datasets. The contractor will work closely with the AML-BSA team, to advise the AML-BSA team on best practices for validating AML datasets for KYC exercises.





Qualifications / Requirements



2-5 years of experience working with financial institutions

Experience working with AML datasets

Prior experience with Teradata

Strong SAS Expertise and Experience required

Strong SQL, T-SQL Expertise and Experience required

Knowledge and Expertise in working with financial data namely Customer information, Credit Bureau data, business codes and classifications

Independent contributor able to work with minimal supervision







Please email me your resume ASAP and we can discuss further, my contact details are:



Email: apply.a33ho1g9p0h@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk



DL: 646 759 5597



(job titles: AML Analytics, Data Analytics - AML, Data Analyst - AML BSA)