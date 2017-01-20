Sr. Cisco Engineer | Start-Up IT Service Firm

Salary: $100,000 - $120,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits



My client is a start-up IT service that focuses on Digital Infrastructure, Cloud and Security solutions for over 7,000 clients, and they are currently based in New York, NY and they are looking for a Senior Cisco Unified Engineer to join their team.



This role is based in Farmington, CT and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.



Skills and Experience:



5 years progressive work experience with Cisco Unified Communications product suite

Engineer and design UC solutions for client environments

Experience with Pervasive' and 'Immersive' Video, Digital Signage, Private Collaboration Portals

Cisco CCIE -Voice Written & Lab certification

My client pays VERY competitively and offers outstanding benefits. If you are interested please send us your details to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.