Senior Application Specialist | Investment Bank
Location United States,
Remuneration $125000 - $150000 per annum, Benefits: Bonus + Benefits
Employment type perm
Updated 24th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Suraj Sharma (NY)
Phone 6467595613
Email click here
My client is a premier investment bank that that focuses on Consumer Banking, Middle Markets, Investment Banking and Treasury, who is based in New York, NY and they are looking for a Senior Application Specialist to join their team.
This role is based in New York, NY and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.
Skills and Experience:
- Complete SWIFT SAA application lifecycle experience
- Experience on an AIX or Linux platform
- Experience working with Bash/ksh Shell Scripting and Unix file systems structure and command
- Experience and knowledge of SAG, HSM, SNL, MT and MX (ISO20022)
- Must have working knowledge of WebSphere MQ
My client pays VERY competitively and offers outstanding benefits. If you are interested please send us your details to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.