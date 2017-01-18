Senior C#/ Quantitative Developer



Fintech Startup In New York





Key Skills & Qualifications: C#, Capital Markets, Quantitative, SQL, AI, Machine Learning, Java





My client is based in New York and is a rapidly growing fintech start up and due to their continued growth and success over the past few years they are now looking to expand a couple of groups with exceptional technology talent to join the team. You will be a part of an exciting daily environment working on both team and individual based projects to engineer powerful algorithms and programs within the capital markets that will help decipher pattern recognition, predictive analytics, risk management, correlation studies, time series analysis, alpha generation, AI/Machine Learning, and much more. The collaborative work that you do will be highly impactful on the company's success and strategy.





Key Responsibilities for Senior C#/ Quant Developer:



Backtesting

Model/Algorithm development

Idea generation

Quantitative Development of sophisticated capital markets algorithms and programs

Key Skills & Qualifications:



3-5 years of experience in capital markets preference with Equities but all candidates considered

Strong experience with C# but Java developers that are willing to switch to C# will also be considered

Masters in Mathematics, Mathematical Finance, or Statistics highly recommended but other majors will also be considered

Passion for working in Capital Markets

Any previous experience with equity trading/hedge fund or high frequency trading firms will be a bonus!

Ability to work with large data sets

Comfortable in a fast paced environment

Excel expert

AI/ Machine Learning experience added bonus





This start up is known for its strong creative culture and investing in the growth of its employees within the company which subsequently fosters career growth so to join them would be a huge opportunity for any passionate and ambitious developer. Considering you will be joining a small team there is fantastic exposure to key decision makers within the business and so the impact of your work will be known. The firm itself has always had a base salary cap to maintain parity across the business so the focus will genuinely be on total compensation which is typically substantial for outstanding performers. If you are interested in exploring further then please do send us your resume to apply.a33ho1g9pob@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call 646-759-5602

















