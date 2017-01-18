Senior Development Manager (C#, ASP.net, SQL)



My client, a leading Hedge Fund administrator, is currently looking to bring a Senior Development Manager on board to spearhead the build out the team in their Headquarter office. This individual will need to come from a very strong C#, ASP.Net, SQL background; and preferably with at least a few years of experience in the buy-side space. The firm is headquartered in Pittsburgh but all of their clientele are Hedge Funds based here in New York so it has become imperative that they build out this team with individuals who are open to occasional travel between the two locations. The individual they bring on board will be a hands-on C# manager in charge of building out a team of engineers below them, and partnering with the firm to achieve their exciting expansion plans. They are paying exceptionally competitive compensation for this position.







Qualifications:



-7 years of C#, .Net, SQL experience



-Web Development skills



-Buy-side experience



-Experience managing an Application Support and Development team



-Experienced in the Design and development of new applications



- Experience in all aspects of the software development life cycle



- Strong verbal and written communication skills







Desired Skills:



-Experience with Market Data Integration



-Eze Castle and/or Geneva experience is a huge plus







This is a perfect opportunity for a strong C# Developer with experience working in a managerial position to take a big leap forward in his/her career and assist in the build out of an office, team and ultimately a company. If you are interested in discussing this opportunity further, then please send your details to apply.a33ho1g9pqd@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk or call 646.759.5602.



