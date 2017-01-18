Quantitative Trader - Options



My client, a leading electronic trading market making firm, is looking to add an experienced trader to its team in Chicago, IL. The firm is an industry leader and is specifically focused in options - trading on all of the major global exchanges. The ideal candidate will have experience trading options systematically with a high-frequency trading firm. C programming experience in a Linux environment is a MUST.



Job Requirements:

• Current strategy that has consistently been profitable for another high-frequency trading firm

• 3 years of professional experience running high-frequency algorithms

• C programming experience (not necessarily coding) in a Linux environment

• Python programming experience would be a plus as well, but not a requirement

• Experience in options across FICC and/or equities, but deep knowledge of the product(s) specifically

• General knowledge of back & middle office trading operations

• Excellent and consistent Return on Capital (ROC)

• A proven track record (not just back-test data)

• Experience at a proprietary trading firm, hedge fund or large investment bank

• M.S., MBA, or Ph.D. from a top college or university



