My client, a high-frequency derivatives market making firm, is looking to add a hands-on C software development manager to their rapidly growing team. They are a collaborative trading firm, meaning they share all information and technology across every team and functional group, and have built all of their software, hardware, and infrastructure in-house.

The ideal candidate for this role has 7 years of experience in C development (including 2 years with C 11) and would have previous experience as a team lead or manager. This is an excellent opportunity to transition from a team lead to a developer!

Required skills: