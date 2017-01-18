The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

My client, a high-frequency derivatives market making firm, is looking to add a hands-on C software development manager to their rapidly growing team. They are a collaborative trading firm, meaning they share all information and technology across every team and functional group, and have built all of their software, hardware, and infrastructure in-house.

The ideal candidate for this role has 7 years of experience in C development (including 2 years with C 11) and would have previous experience as a team lead or manager. This is an excellent opportunity to transition from a team lead to a developer!

Required skills:

  • 7 years of professional experience developing performant, scalable applications in C (and least 2 years with C 11)
  • Understanding of distributed systems and algorithms
  • Multi-threaded/multi-core programming paradigm use
  • Object-oriented design and programming
  • Experience with Linux and Python
  • Understanding of Postgresql and HDF
  • A continual interest in C 14 and beyond
  • Bachelor's degree in a related field

