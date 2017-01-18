VP / Director of Quantitative Research - Scientific Active Equity



A client of ours is looking for an equity quantitative analyst to join their dynamic team working for a top tier Asset Management firm in New York City. The position they are looking to fill is most suited to individuals who are looking to pursue a career in Equity analytics and Portfolio Management working directly alongside senior PM's alike. This role is within an Asset Management firm that is currently growing organically due to market demands within the industry. They are looking for only the brightest candidates who have a track record and skill set that can be leveraged by a challenging and innovative working environment.



Responsibilities will include:



- Identifying areas in need of quantitative and statistical analysis - alpha research is key

- Quantitative analytic work validating large data sets and applying statistical analysis to portfolio optimization and allocation

- Utilizing various programming languages to interpret data and apply it to real life situations that positively effect portfolio performance

- Working alongside a senior Portfolio Manager who is responsible for managing a large amount of capital



Candidates should possess:



- Masters degree in a computational field, PhD preferred

- 5 years of relevant work experience as a front office desk quant within equities. Preferable experience working on the buy side

- Strong programming skills (Python, Matlab, R).

- Excellent communication skills, interpersonal skills, and the ability to think outside of the box



