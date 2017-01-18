VP/Director - Product Control - Derivatives
Location United States,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 18th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Ben Hodzic (NY)
Phone +1 646 759 4560
Email click here
A client of ours is looking to grow its Product Control and Derivative Operations team that is directly responsible for supporting $5 billion of client's Derivatives portfolio's and businesses. The firm is a leading Fund Administrator located in New York City, and they're interested in hiring a talented VP or Director level expert within the product control and valuations space. The portfolios consist of equities, fixed income, commodities, and FX derivatives, and the team is responsible for product control, operations, and valuations of a number of different portfolios and client engagements. The ideal candidate will also be making recommendations and aid with the management activities of these securities.
Responsibilities will include:
- Control and oversight of PnL production
- Daily monitoring and advanced analysis of derivative securities across all asset classes
- Balance sheet analysis and recommendations
- Portfolio monitoring including VAR, Stress Testing, and risk monitoring
- Provide recommendations to trade and rebalance portfolios
- Independent price verification and valuations for various securities
- Client interaction and consultation
- Process engineering
The ideal candidate should possess:
- 5 years of experience in a product control or valuations role directly supporting a derivative trading business
- Extensive financial knowledge of all types of asset classes and their derivatives (equities, fixed income, commodities, etc)
- Bachelors degree in finance or a computational field
- Technical skills including knowledge of Excel, VBA Marcos, etc
- Strong communication skills and interpersonal skills
- Desire to pursue a career in fund management