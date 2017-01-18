VP/Director - Product Control - Derivatives



A client of ours is looking to grow its Product Control and Derivative Operations team that is directly responsible for supporting $5 billion of client's Derivatives portfolio's and businesses. The firm is a leading Fund Administrator located in New York City, and they're interested in hiring a talented VP or Director level expert within the product control and valuations space. The portfolios consist of equities, fixed income, commodities, and FX derivatives, and the team is responsible for product control, operations, and valuations of a number of different portfolios and client engagements. The ideal candidate will also be making recommendations and aid with the management activities of these securities.



Responsibilities will include:



Control and oversight of PnL production

Daily monitoring and advanced analysis of derivative securities across all asset classes

Balance sheet analysis and recommendations

Portfolio monitoring including VAR, Stress Testing, and risk monitoring

Provide recommendations to trade and rebalance portfolios

Independent price verification and valuations for various securities

Client interaction and consultation

Process engineering

The ideal candidate should possess:

5 years of experience in a product control or valuations role directly supporting a derivative trading business

Extensive financial knowledge of all types of asset classes and their derivatives (equities, fixed income, commodities, etc)

Bachelors degree in finance or a computational field

Technical skills including knowledge of Excel, VBA Marcos, etc

Strong communication skills and interpersonal skills

Desire to pursue a career in fund management





