JR Quantitative Developer



San Francisco Trading Firm



70k-110k base performance Bonus Benefits





My client is a Boutique Trading Firm specialising in equity derivatives trading. They develop and operate a proprietary trading system, which manages millions of live quotes continuously throughout the trading day. They have just under 40 employees in SF and through great success this year, they are looking to hire a quantitative developer for their team.



Role Description:



This is a front desk role where you will work on trading strategy development, modelling, and valuation and pricing within our large scale high performance environment. You will work closely with quants and traders and the chosen candidate with need very strong quantitative / statistics background. This role will also have a huge impact on the development and maintence of the low level, low latency trading system. Strong technical skills are required.



Requirements:

-C or Java

-Unix/Linux

-Trading / Equity / Options knowledge is a plus

-Strong interest in Problem solving / quantitative work

-Math background is a plus

-Masters or PhD in Computer Science / Financial Engineering

or related field



This role is open for candidates coming straight out of University of with 1-4 years of experience. My client will only accept applications from Green Card Holders or US citizens.



If you feel you are qualified for this opportunity please apply directly to this ad or send us your resume to:



Fintech[AT]Selbyjennings[DOT]com



