Our client is looking for someone to help with their digital marketing and e-commerce website. They are looking for someone who can come in and determine shopping conversion and predict what consumers will buy next. The successful candidate will create e-commerce marketing strategies for optimizing direct and indirect revenue; increasing new customer acquisition and will work cross functionally with Operations, Product, Finance, and Sales teams.



Responsibilities:

1. Lead acquisition

2. eCommerce site

3. Retention (CRM)

4. Analytics

Manage ad agencies responsible for lead acquisition

Drive optimization through analytics and testing of tactics, creative, CTA

Work with agencies to develop revenue forecast

Run weekly meetings

Create multi-channel campaigns for lead acquisition

Qualifications:

At least 5 years of work experience and knowledge of lead acquisition, web and retention best practices.

Knowledge of SHopify a plus









