Enterprise Data Governance AVP | Asset Management Fund



Salary: $125,000 - $150,000 Plus Bonus and Benefits



My client is one of the largest global alternative asset managers, with three market leading investment (credit, private equity and real estate), has approximately $97 billion in assets, and is based in New York, NY and they are looking for a new Associate Vice President within the Enterprise Data Governance domain to join their team.



This role is based in New York City and the team will consider candidates from all areas of USA as long as they are willing to relocate.



Skills and Experience:



8 years of hands on experience with architecting, designing, and developing data warehouses and ETL procedures.

5 years of experience in high-quality, global capital markets or investment management firm

Needs to be able to ensure the quality and integrity of data in the EDM platform and create and manage metadata layers

Experience with an Enterprise Data platform such as IVP or Markit EDM

Strong understanding of activities within primary discipline such as Enterprise Data Management (EDM), Metadata Management and Enterprise Data Governance (EDG).

Strong knowledge of various investment types such as fixed income, convertible bonds, bank debt, derivatives (i.e. CDS, IRS, PAS, Currency Options) and equities

My client pays VERY competitively and offers outstanding benefits. If you are interested please send us your details to fintech@selbyjennings.com or call 646-759-5602.