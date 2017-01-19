

Web Architect Lead Role | Leading Hedgefund



NYC or Greenwich CT



200k-450K Comp Range





This leading quantitative asset management firm is urgently looking to bring on a senior level Web Architect. The role is business critical and must be filled as soon as possible. The role is with the firm's simulator development team, and the chosen candidate will lead the design and development of the cutting-edge quantitative modeling platform. The chosen candidate will need to be hands-on, and will be coming from a company where they are doing end to end work.





Requirements:

-Analysis of requirements needed for design, architecture, and implementation of web technologies

-Experience using modern technologies

-Must have client facing experience, and must be able to formulate strategy

-Work with time-sensitive problems in profit driving environment



Qualifications:

-5 years of hands-on experience doing end to end development

-Must have proven proficiency using multiple languages: Java, Python, JQuery, HTML5 CSS/LESS

-Debugging experience

-Unix/Linux experience

-Financial Background

-Bachelors or Masters in Computer Science or related field





This company offers a market leading compensation package with the opportunity to work with some of the best technologists in the world. Relocation and compensation will not be an issue. Only expert level candidates need apply.



If you are interested in the opportunity please apply directly to this ad with your up to date resume. Or send us an email to Fintech[AT]selbyjennings[DOT]com















