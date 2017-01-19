Our client is looking for an account manager to head their New York teamMust be able to have broad knowledge in the financial market and manage complex relationships within the space with C-level executives.



Responsibilities:



Grow and maintain a large revenue stream

Exceed sales quotas through managing the sales cycle with existing clients

Manage the sales pipeline as well as move a large number of transactions through the pipeline

Qualifications:



Bachelors degree

5-7 years experience in sales and account management

Proven track record of success with quota

Experience working with buy-side clients

Relationship with accounts in the midwest is preferred



Interview process is moving quickly. Apply now if you are interested!