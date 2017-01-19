A $20 billion lending company is looking for an Enterprise Risk Manager to join their growing and successful team in the beautiful city of Louisville, Kentucky.





This professional will be controlling the ERM function and report directly to the CRO.

My client is looking for someone who will be covering internal risk appetite as well as risk tolerance within the enterprise risk team of the company as well as being the point of contact for all external sources.



Qualifications:



- 4 years experience within the financial services industry

-2 years working in ERM

-Great written and oral communication skills

-Ability to communicate effectively

-Ability to understand the quantitative aspect of finance and be able to translate to non-quantitative managers





