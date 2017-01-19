C++ Low Latency Developer HFT Start Up
My NYC based client is currently in an expansionary period. This 75 person asset management firm, who has the backing of a well established global firm, is looking for exceptional talent around the NYC marketplace. They are looking to bring on pure technologists who have experience working in low-level low latency environments. Prior experience working on trading platforms is preferred but not a prerequisite. Most of the executive board is coming from a prominent banking background--but there is no preference as to the buy side or the sell side. The sought after candidate will be able to work independently and will need to be a well-rounded technologist. The chosen candidate will have worked with C , R, Python and in a Unix/Linux environment.
Requirements:
-Modern C expertise
-Low Level Systems experience
-Unix/Linux expertise
-Degree in Computer Science or related field
Additional:
-Financial background
-Capital Markets knowledge
-Needs to handle individual workload
