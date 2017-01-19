C Low Latency Developer



Quantitative Trading Firm



100k-225k Multiple Openings



New York, NY





My NYC based client is currently in an expansionary period. This 75 person asset management firm, who has the backing of a well established global firm, is looking for exceptional talent around the NYC marketplace. They are looking to bring on pure technologists who have experience working in low-level low latency environments. Prior experience working on trading platforms is preferred but not a prerequisite. Most of the executive board is coming from a prominent banking background--but there is no preference as to the buy side or the sell side. The sought after candidate will be able to work independently and will need to be a well-rounded technologist. The chosen candidate will have worked with C , R, Python and in a Unix/Linux environment.



Requirements:

-Modern C expertise

-Low Level Systems experience

-Unix/Linux expertise

-Degree in Computer Science or related field



Additional:

-Financial background

-Capital Markets knowledge

-Needs to handle individual workload



If you are interested in this position please apply directly to this post. Or send us your up to date resume at FinTech[At]selbyjennings.com Or give us a call at 646-759-5602



