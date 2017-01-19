My client is an established Growth Equity firm focused in the Technology Sector in San Francisco. They are working out of their second fun of 275 M. They focus on Business to Business Technology Enabled Companies: Saas, BPO, and Transaction Processing.



They are looking to add a strong Associate to the team from a strong Consulting Platform. They are looking for someone with two-three (2-3) years of Consulting Experience with focus in the Technology Space that is interested in moving to a Growth Equity Platform and work on investing in the Technology Space.



Responsibilities:



Preparing and delivering presentations

Sourcing Business

Representing the firm to clients

Helping manage client relationships

Assisting in preparation of goals and career development plans for junior staff

Providing guidance and direction to junior staff on all technical and client-service-related topics

Assisting in all steps of the transaction process

Playing key leadership roles in the transaction execution process

Prepare/review work paper files, management fee calculations, sources/uses of cash, allocations, and investor notices

Review financial information and attests to asses portfolio risk and profitability

Track and maintain prospect database/lists

Speak and interact directly with clients



Requirements:

