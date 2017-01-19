Growth Equity Tech Associate, San Francisco
Location ,
Remuneration Competitive
Employment type perm
Updated 19th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Natalie Baranes (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5603
Email click here
My client is an established Growth Equity firm focused in the
Technology Sector in San Francisco. They are working out of their
second fun of 275 M. They focus on Business to Business
Technology Enabled Companies: Saas, BPO, and Transaction
Processing.
They are looking to add a strong Associate to the team from a strong Consulting Platform. They are looking for someone with two-three (2-3) years of Consulting Experience with focus in the Technology Space that is interested in moving to a Growth Equity Platform and work on investing in the Technology Space.
Responsibilities:
- Preparing and delivering presentations
- Sourcing Business
- Representing the firm to clients
- Helping manage client relationships
- Assisting in preparation of goals and career development plans for junior staff
- Providing guidance and direction to junior staff on all technical and client-service-related topics
- Assisting in all steps of the transaction process
- Playing key leadership roles in the transaction execution process
- Prepare/review work paper files, management fee calculations, sources/uses of cash, allocations, and investor notices
- Review financial information and attests to asses portfolio risk and profitability
- Track and maintain prospect database/lists
- Speak and interact directly with clients
Requirements:
- Must have prior consulting experience at a top firm
- M&A transaction experience required
- Project management skills with ability to multi-task
- Experience and interest in the Technology Sector
- Have the ability to originate and bring business to the firm
- Strong communication and modeling skills
- Organizational and time management skills