Sales Specialist
Location United States,
Remuneration $140 - $170 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 20th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)
Phone 6467594560
Email click here
Sales Specialist
Seeking a Sales Specialist for a risk analytics provider in New York, this person is going to be responsible for existing client relationships but mostly new business development. This person should come from a fin-tech vendor and have knowledge of risk products. If you are not located in SF - company is willing to pay for relocation
Responsibilities:
- Strategic planning with accounts
- Qualify, prospect, and close new sales deals
- Meeting with C-level clients -maintaining key client accounts
- Achieve targeted revenue and strategic client goals
- Communicated effectively with marketing, sales, research, and product development groups
Requirements:
- Strong analytical and quantitative skills
- 5 plus years in the financial services industry including direct sales experience with a proven track record
- Bachelor's degree required plus a MBA or Master's degree is strongly preferred
- Travel frequently to client sites
- Knowledge of asset managers, hedge funds, broker dealers
- Understand the investment management process
- Been a sales business development role for a fin-tech firm for multiple years
If you are interested in this role - please send in your
CV directly!