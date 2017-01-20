Seeking a Business Development Director for a young innovative financial technology firm in New York. Looking for a motivated individual that has experience selling technology to the sell side. You should have experiencing hunting for new business (typically banks). You will be selling this innovative technology that makes business partnerships easier and faster.



This company was rated top 50 fin-tech firms to work for in 2016. They provide technology to the top 100 banks in the world. The company started over ten years ago and has quickly became a world wide company.



Responsibilities:



Develop a market strategy and implement it with the sales team

Qualify, prospect, and build new relationships with C level executives in banks

Drive revenue in existing accounts by up-selling products

Full sales cycle

Able to negotiate complex contracts



Requirements:



Has sold financial technology to the sell side

Proven record of closing long complex sales deals

5-8 years working at a computer software firm in the financial services vertical

Bachelor's degree required

Ability to complete entire sales process (start to finish)

Please send in your resume when you apply in. The process is moving quickly and it is a great company to work for!