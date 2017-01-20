Sales Specialist



Seeking a Sales Specialist for a risk analytics provider in New York, this person is going to be responsible for existing client relationships but mostly new business development. This person should come from a fin-tech vendor and have knowledge of risk products. If you are not located in SF - company is willing to pay for relocation



Responsibilities:



Strategic planning with accounts

Qualify, prospect, and close new sales deals

Meeting with C-level clients -maintaining key client accounts

Achieve targeted revenue and strategic client goals

Communicated effectively with marketing, sales, research, and product development groups

Requirements:



Strong analytical and quantitative skills

5 plus years in the financial services industry including direct sales experience with a proven track record

Bachelor's degree required plus a MBA or Master's degree is strongly preferred

Travel frequently to client sites

Knowledge of asset managers, hedge funds, broker dealers

Understand the investment management process

Been a sales business development role for a fin-tech firm for multiple years

If you are interested in this role - please send in your CV directly!



