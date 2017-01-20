Business Development Director
Location United States,
Remuneration $100 - $140 per annum
Employment type perm
Updated 20th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Daniele Jacobson (NY)
Phone 6467594560
Email click here
Seeking a Business Development Director for a young innovative
financial technology firm in New York. Looking for a motivated
individual that has experience selling technology to the sell
side. You should have experiencing hunting for new business
(typically banks). You will be selling this innovative technology
that makes business partnerships easier and faster.
This company was rated top 50 fin-tech firms to work for in 2016. They provide technology to the top 100 banks in the world. The company started over ten years ago and has quickly became a world wide company.
Responsibilities:
- Develop a market strategy and implement it with the sales team
- Qualify, prospect, and build new relationships with C level executives in banks
- Drive revenue in existing accounts by up-selling products
- Full sales cycle
- Able to negotiate complex contracts
Requirements:
- Has sold financial technology to the sell side
- Proven record of closing long complex sales deals
- 5-8 years working at a computer software firm in the financial services vertical
- Bachelor's degree required
- Ability to complete entire sales process (start to finish)
Please send in your resume when you apply in. The process is moving quickly and it is a great company to work for!