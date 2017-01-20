The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

A $235 bn asset manager with global offices is looking to add a senior quantitative trader to the electronic trading team in NY to spearhead building the trading algorithms across equities and fixed income.

Responsibilities:

  • Analyze and develop innovative algo trading strategies using object oriented programming languages
  • Researching various types of markets and their microstructures to come up with best execution strategies alongside the senior portfolio management team
  • Extensive mathematical modeling, empirical research, and market microstructure analysis, primarily in the equity markets and secondary fixed income
  • Enhance and optimize trading and analytical tools
  • Conduct transaction cost analysis including including building pre and post trade impact models

Requirements:

  • 5 years of experience working on an algo trading team
  • Strong programming knowledge in JAVA, C , C#, and Python
  • PHD in a computational field (Math, Statistics, Quantitative Finance, Engineering, Physics, ect)
  • Good communication and interpersonal skills



Salary is very competitive, with a base bonus structure. Base starts at 175,000 and can go as high as 220,000.

Full benefits including health insurance, 401k, hot breakfast every morning, extensive PTO, etc.

Visa sponsorship is possible

*Applications should be made as soon as possible as this is an active expansion hire.

