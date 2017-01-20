Java Web Developer
Location Canada,
Remuneration $800 - $1200 per day
Employment type contract
Updated 20th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Victor Velastegui (NY)
Phone (646) 253-0268
Email click here
My client, a tier 1 investment bank in Montreal is looking to
hire a Senior Java Web Developer to join their ever-expanding
development team.
Work Description
- Participate in building out analytics tools/components for FI Research portal with focus on charting
functionality
- Develop Java-based middleware infrastructure to support delivery of the data from multiple systems
- Build out Web and non-web related back-end processes when required by the project
- Work with a global team of developers
- Communicate with front office users
- Identify, analyze, communicate and resolve application, infrastructure and environmental issues and
problems
Experience and Skill Sets
- Bachelor's degree in computer science or engineering
- 5 years of hands-on Web development experience
- 3 years of Web development using HTML5, CSS, Javascript, AngularJS, Node.JS and related MVC
frameworks
- 3 years of Java experience
- 1 years of experience with HighCharts or related charting tool
- Financial industry experience
- Strong verbal and written communication skills
- Ability to cope with rapid front-office development and to respond to and address production situations
promptly
- Ability to communicate and act professionally with IT staff and business clients while under strict
deadlines
- Ability to work in a team-oriented setting is a definite requirement with strong interpersonal skills
If interested, please do not hesitate to apply now or email you CV to apply.a33ho1g9wc5@selbyjennings.aptrack.co.uk