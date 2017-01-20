My client, a tier 1 investment bank in Montreal is looking to hire a Senior Java Web Developer to join their ever-expanding development team.



Work Description

- Participate in building out analytics tools/components for FI Research portal with focus on charting

functionality

- Develop Java-based middleware infrastructure to support delivery of the data from multiple systems

- Build out Web and non-web related back-end processes when required by the project

- Work with a global team of developers

- Communicate with front office users

- Identify, analyze, communicate and resolve application, infrastructure and environmental issues and

problems



Experience and Skill Sets

- Bachelor's degree in computer science or engineering

- 5 years of hands-on Web development experience

- 3 years of Web development using HTML5, CSS, Javascript, AngularJS, Node.JS and related MVC

frameworks

- 3 years of Java experience

- 1 years of experience with HighCharts or related charting tool

- Financial industry experience

- Strong verbal and written communication skills

- Ability to cope with rapid front-office development and to respond to and address production situations

promptly

- Ability to communicate and act professionally with IT staff and business clients while under strict

deadlines

- Ability to work in a team-oriented setting is a definite requirement with strong interpersonal skills



