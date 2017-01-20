The Gateway to Algorithmic and Automated Trading

VP Java Architect Leading Investment Bank

Location United States,

Remuneration $100000 - $155000 per annum, Benefits: Bonus + Full Benefits

Employment type perm

Updated 20th Jan 2017

Company Selby Jennings

Contact Dylan Gomez (NY)

Phone (646) 759-5602

Email click here

VP Java Architect

Leading Investment Bank

Houston or NYC

100k-155k


This leading investment bank is looking to bring on an exceptional Core Java developer. The chosen candidate will be working on the bank's program trading system, where they will be tasked with maintenance and further development. The qualified candidate will have experience with large-scale systems and will be very comfortable with multi-threading. Prior experience with trading systems is definitely an encouraged prerequisite. The chosen candidate will need a passion for optimization and software development in general. The candidate will need to be well spoken as the team works collaboratively and on asset classes involving teams on a global scale. Prior experience with equities and multiple asset classes are required.

Requirements:
-Core Java
-Design/Architecture experience
-Multi-threading
-Unix/Linux
-Capital Market knowledge


