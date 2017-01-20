C Trading Platform Architect



Quantitative Trading Firm



NYC / SF Locations



150k-250k base bonus





This quantitative market making firm is looking to bring on senior level software engineers with extensive experience working on high-performance systems. We are seeking to expand our team of software engineers. As a part of this team, you will work alongside quants and traders to develop the firm's cutting-edge trading system. You will likely contribute to many different aspects of the trading system, including performance optimization, exchange connectivity and trading strategies.



We combine expertise in mathematics, technology and finance in an attempt to be the lowest cost, most efficient producer of liquidity in the US exchange traded equity option space. Our longer term goal is to create a unified system that efficiently trades and risk manages across all listed electronically traded derivative product in the US.



Requirement:



A strong knowledge of object-oriented design, data structures, systems and applications programming, and multithreading programming are a plus.

5 years professional experience with C

Experience developing with sockets.

Experience using a distributed messaging system



Their technologists are among the best and the brightest, and come from many different industries, and while experience in the industry is highly welcomed--it is not a hard and fast requirement. Their technology environment primarily consists of C/C and UNIX/Linux. The culture is fast-paced, high energy and entrepreneurial. They have an open office environment that encourages interaction, communication, collaboration, and teamwork.



If you are interested in this opportunity please apply directly to this ad, or send your up to date resume to fintech[AT]selbyjennings[DOT]com





