C++ Developer | Trading Firm NYC
Location United States,
Remuneration $120000 - $145000 per annum, Benefits: Bonus + Full Benefits
Employment type perm
Updated 20th Jan 2017
Company Selby Jennings
Contact Dylan Gomez (NY)
Phone (646) 759-5602
Email click here
C Developer | Proprietary Trading Firm
Low Latency | HFT | Trading Platform
$120,000-$145,000 Base Bonus Benefits
New York City
This well-funded start-up trading firm is looking to expand their
technology team in their NYC location. They launched their
trading strategies in 2015 and after exceeding expectations in
the prior fiscal year--they have plans for rapid expansion. The
firm is very well funded and has the capital of several notable
investment banks and venture capitalists in the New York Market.
They trade across multiple asset classes and while finance experience is preferred it is not a hard and fast pre-requisite.
Requirements:
-Degree in Computer science or related field
-3 years professional working experience
-Strong quantitative skills
-Capable of working with Quants/Traders/Developers in collaborative environment
-Tri-State Area Local
-US Work Authorization
Additional:
-5 years experience programming with modern C
-Experience working within HFT
-Experience working in a low latency environment
-Low-level UNIX/Linux work
-Capital Market knowledge
If you are interested in this listing please respond with your up to date resume to fintech[AT]Selbyjennings[DOT]com