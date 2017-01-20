Python Data Analytics Developer

50 Person Start-Up High-Frequency Trading Firm

Python, C , Linux

$150,000-$200,000 bonus equity





We have partnered with a Start-Up high-frequency trading firm in New York City that is looking to expand their core technology trading team with an experienced Python developer. The firm has been around for three years and has seen massive returns since it's inception. The fund has the backing from some of the top names in the industry, currently employing the top 5% of technologists in the US from a variety of backgrounds including Google,Facebook,Amazon and other trading firms. If you are passionate about cutting edge technology in a fast-paced environment, this is the role for you.



You will be working on a team to solve complex and challenging problems related to system performance, latency and optimization. You will be a key member of the trading analytics team, having direct interaction with the traders and researchers while solving mission critical problems. The room for upward mobility and overall effect on the bottom line of the firm's success is clear.



The ideal candidate is a passionate Python developer with a knack for computers and technology. You will be willing to wear multiple hats, and do what it takes to make sure the firm continues it's rapid success. Any interesting project work is an added plus. Finance experience in not required, the team comes from a variety of different backgrounds as this role is open to Python engineers from any industry. The firm is also open to exploratory conversations with exceptional individuals from other technical backgrounds.





Key Skills:



3 years of expert level Python is a prerequisite

Strong analytical and diagnostic skills

Degree in CS,EE,Physics, or a related field

Ability to interact with quants and traders as well as key stakeholders of the business

Strong math and problem-solving skills

Ideally some experience in developing within a linux environment

Excellent communication skills

Go getter mentality, passion for modern technologies



If you would be interested in finding out more about this opportunity, please respond to this posting with your most up to date resume or send it to technyc [AT] selbyjennings [DOT] com or give us a call on 646-759-5602